Gwyneth Paltrow still has hopes of reprising her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Many of Marvel Cinematic Universe's key characters had to take their leaves after the Phase 4 wrapped up and the new stages rolled out.

Included in that list was a supporting character who played a pivotal role in her own way: Pepper Potts, Iron Man aka Tony Stark’s assistant-turned-wife.

With Stark's heroic death in the events of Avengers: Endgame, many thought that was the end of Gwyneth Paltrow’s MCU journey as well as her role as Potts would no longer be relevant.

That being said, the Goop creator is still hoping she may find some gap to fit into the MCU, regardless of how small it might be.

Chatting with People in her recent interview, Paltrow revealed: "I think if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two, I would of course be open to that.”