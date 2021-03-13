Princess Diana to reunite feuding brothers Prince Harry and Prince William

Prince Harry and Prince William despite their rift will put their differences aside for the sake of their late mother Princess Diana.



Royal expert Russell Myers spoke about the British royal family on the UK morning show Loraine and revealed that the two brothers will soon reunite.

It was revealed that in spite of the tensions that were recently caused by the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell revelations against the royals in his interview with Oprah Winfrey, they will still reunite later this year for their mother Princess Diana’s memorial.

“I can exclusively reveal that William is still committed, as is Harry, to get together on July 1 for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Gardens,” he said.

“This could be a monumental period for the brothers,” added Myers.