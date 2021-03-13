Hugh Grant reveals UK tabloids heard him for "years and years" by bugging his phones

Hugh Grant has recently revealed that the UK tabloids heard him for many years by bugging not only his cellphone but his landline phone also to access his text messages.

In order to snag the breaking and spicy stories, the UK gossip rags subjected the 60-year-old actor to serious security breaches while he was still at the outset of his acting career.

“For years and years they were listening, and my medical records [were stolen] and my car had bugs put in it so they knew where I was,” the English actor said in the latest episode of WTF With Marc Maron.

“A lot of the guys who did this work—private investigators hired by tabloid newspapers—are now coming over to our side,” he said.

The Golden Globe-winning actor joined Hacked Off, a “campaign for a free and accountable press” that set a foothold following the News Corp. phone-hacking scandal in 2011.

Hugh Grant continued: “They’re now so pissed off that the editors, senior executives, and owners of these newspapers have got away scot-free while some of these ‘foot soldiers’ have gone to jail.”

He added, “They’re now coming over to our side and spilling the beans.”

The Four Weddings and a Funeral star also said he annually holds a birthday where Hacked Off invites “people who’ve done terrible things to” him. One such man confessed he busted his door from the hinges in 1999, according to Hugh who would welcome him saying, “Oh, hi Knob, welcome. I think you know where everything is.”

The clandestine activities by the tabloids have done a lot of harm. Celebrities also are like other people who need private space away from the prying eyes and deserve not to be stalked and harassed.

Hear WTF Podcast with Hugh Grant here:








