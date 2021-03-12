Selena Gomez gushes over doner friend Francia Raisa on World Kidney Day

Renowned singer and songwriter Selena Gomez gushes over her gratefulness towards friend and doner Francia Raisa in commemoration for World Kidney Day.

It all began once Gomez’s friend Raisa took to her Twitter account and shed light on the struggles of kidney disease patients.

She wrote, "If you've been following me for a while, you know that I've kept my kidney donation process pretty private. However, I think I've gotten to a point in my life where I feel comfortable and confident in speaking about my experience, and using my platform to raise awareness for the various kidney diseases that affect our population."

"While I wasn't affected personally by kidney disease, I've seen the impacts of it firsthand and want to do my part to help educate others on it. So in honor of World Kidney Day, let's talk about the impact of kidney disease and how we can work to ensure those living with kidney disease are living well."

No sooner did her post go live did Gomez hop onto her own account and gush over her friend’s aid and support.

Check it out below:



