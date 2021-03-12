Billy Ray Cyrus shows love to daughter Noah Cyrus over major Grammy nod

Carrying the family legacy forwards, Noah Cyrus has been nominated for the Best New artist at the Grammys

Billy Ray Cyrus has given ample support to his daughter Noah Cyrus for bagging a Grammy nomination.



This makes the father-daughter duo the first in the history of Grammys to earn the same nomination.

During Spotify’s For the Record podcast, Billy talked about being a of his daughter, "You were a horse rider, you rode horses and that was your thing. And then all of a sudden you started making music," Billy continued, gushing about his, "And I go, 'She's serious about it!' And you started dedicating yourself to writing the best songs you could write and being the best musician you could be."



To Noah, he advised her to ignore the haters and focus on her achievements because this is a big deal. He gave her a piece of advice from his personal anecdotes and said, "You got to tune out the naysayers. You got to tune it out. Every thought is like a seed," he said. "And you just got to plant those positive seeds. It's the thoughts that I plant in my mind that will be the seeds to the fruit that will manifest in my garden. And remember, music changes everything."