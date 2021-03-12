Mehwish Hayat drops jaws as she flaunts new hair transformation

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat flaunted her new hair transformation and the dazzling snaps of her have won the hearts of the fans on social media.



The Actor in Law star turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with her makeup maestro Waqar Hussain wherein she flaunted her hair transformation.

Mehwish Hayat said, “Great to be back on set with makeup maestro @waqar_makeup. We can easily compile a whole book with the multitude of looks you've created for me over the years. You really are the secret behind some of my favourite looks Waqar and I love experimenting with you. Looking forward to many more InshaAllah.”

The actress used hashtag #MehwishHayat #shorthairswag to confirm her new hair makeover.



She also shared her short video clip in the Instagram story wherein she showed off the new hair style.

Mehwish looked stunning in her latest makeover.

Fans showered loved on Mehwish shortly after she posted her dazzling photos.