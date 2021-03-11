close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
March 11, 2021

Maria Sharapova reacts to Dua Lipa's video

Thu, Mar 11, 2021

Maria Sharapova on Wednesday shared a video of Dua Lipa and sent a message to the singer, expressing admiration for the British celebrity.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the five-time grand slam winner posted the video to her stories and wrote: "Love this."

A closer look at her post suggested that the Russian former tennis player and Dua Lipa are promoting the same brand of water.

