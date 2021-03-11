Maria Sharapova reacts to Dua Lipa's video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Maria Sharapova on Wednesday shared a video of Dua Lipa and sent a message to the singer, expressing admiration for the British celebrity.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the five-time grand slam winner posted the video to her stories and wrote: "Love this."
A closer look at her post suggested that the Russian former tennis player and Dua Lipa are promoting the same brand of water.