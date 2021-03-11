Adele agrees on joint custody of son Angelo with husband Simon Konecki

Adele officially filed for divorce with Simon Konecki five months after her breakup made headlines

Adele will be having joint and physical custody of her son, Angelo, with her former husband Simon Konecki after finalising her divorce.



In addition, the musician will not be paying spousal support after deciding to 'waive the right to seek or obtain any spousal support from the other party.'

Adele filed for divorce from Simon in April 2019, after drifting apart from him.

According to a source, the couple “became more like friends than lovers” and “realized the romantic love was no longer there.”

Adele officially filed for divorce five months after her breakup made headlines, citing “irreconcilable differences.”