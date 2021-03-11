Rupert Grint touches on ‘horrific’ hoverboard brush with death

Renowned actor Rupert Grint recently shed light on his nearly fatal hoverboard accident back in the day.

The actor got candid during his interview with Metro UK and admitted to splashing out on a £28million hoverboard that he brought during his early financial rise.

Given that his very first ‘car’ was an old ice-cream van, the hoverboard was a major change and didn’t even have any brakes or safety mechanisms in place.

Detailing the entire incident Grint explained, “I haven’t been on it in a long time. I crashed it quite badly the last time I was out, because it’s impossible — no brakes. It’s lethal. It nearly killed me.”