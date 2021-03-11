Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate climbs up to 5.36%





Daily cases in Pakistan cross the 2,000-mark for the first time since January 29 with the positivity rate surging up to 5.36% on Thursday.



Another 53 deaths have been reported while 2,258 new virus cases have emerged in the last 24 hours.



The number of active cases across the country recorded at 17,627 as of today.

For the first time in months, the daily count for coronavirus cases crossed the 2,000-mark in Pakistan with the positivity rate surging up to 5.36% on Thursday.



According to the coronavirus statistics shared by the government, another 53 deaths have been reported while 2,258 new virus cases have emerged during the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases across the country was recorded at 17,627 as of today.

Out of 42,164 coronavirus tests conducted across the country, 2,258 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the country has risen to 13,377, whereas, the total number of cases has climbed up to 597,497.

In addition, 1,276 patients have recovered from the virus across the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 566,492.

The notable surge in virus cases surfaced after the authorities decided to loosen some coronavirus restrictions last month.

But, due to fears of a third wave of coronavirus, the government decided a day earlier to put several restrictions back in place after a National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting.



The decisions taken by the NCOC are as follows:

• Strict compliance with mask-wearing will continue across the board.

• Smart lockdowns/micro smart lockdowns will continue to be imposed based on disease prevalence/hotspots.

• 50% of work from a home policy will be implemented at the discretion of federating units. However, it will be enforced in Islamabad with immediate effect.

• The time limit of 10:00 pm on all commercial activities will be re-enforced with immediate effect, less essential services.

• Amusement parks across the country will be closed at 6:00 pm.

• The earlier decision of allowing indoor weddings, indoor dining, and the opening of cinemas and shrines with effect from 15th March 21 has been withdrawn.