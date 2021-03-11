close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
Entertainment

March 11, 2021

Victoria Beckham responds to Kim Kardashian's iconic Spice Girls look

Thu, Mar 11, 2021

Victoria Beckham lavished praise on  Kim Kardashian as she called  her 'the perfect Posh' after the reality star shared throwback teenage snap in her iconic Spice Girls look.

The sensational fashion designer labelled 'KUWTK' beauty 'the perfect Posh' on Instagram on Tuesday, after  the mother-of-four shared her  throwback snap, showing her in the Spice Girl dress.

David Beckham's sweetheart was impressed with Kim's efforts to recreate Posh's iconic look for a High School talent show.

In adorable throwback picture, Kim, now 40, looks gorgeous in a skintight black dress and matching heels.

Kim posed alongside four pals who all dressed up as the four remaining members of the nineties girl group; Ginger Spice, Sporty Spice, Scary Spice and Baby Spice.

Victoria previously paid tribute to 'all the ladies and young girls out there' in a short, empowering video message shared with her 28 million Instagram followers to celebrate International Women's Day.

