Was planning for career in cricket: Atif Aslam opens up about his singing journey

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam shared how his singing career took off despite wanting to become a sportsman.

Speaking on AB Talks the Doori hit maker revealed that he wanted to be a professional cricketer as he was very athletic.

"I was planning to become a professional cricketer; I was an athlete," he said.

"I worked really hard at it but my parents took it as a hobby and didn’t know how good I was. That led to me giving up on cricket as I was skipping classes, catering to my interest in taking wickets."

When asked about how he discovered his love for music, the Pehli Dafa star shared that his talent emerged when he was at a low point in life.

"I think I explored myself in that I did not have any sort of an outlet and was in dire need of one. I became quiet and lonely," he said.

“About 23 years ago, my brother had introduced me to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. While I felt alone and at my worst, his [Nusrat Fateh] music calmed me, brought me closer to God and when I started praying, I started getting the answers.

"During that time, I explored and found my own voice. I didn’t know that this would become my career. It all started when we were shifting, the house was empty as the night sky prevailed at almost six in the evening. I started singing, my voice echoed through the four walls and upon reaching the high-notes, I was scared of my own voice."

Speaking about his very first song, the superstar shared his humble beginning saying that he invested his own money into the single.

"I recorded my first song Aadat out of my pocket money. It took me a few seconds to upload it on the internet, when there was nothing like WhatsApp. People started loving it and led to the making of a music video. The rise of my career began from that moment."