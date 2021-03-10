Kareena Kapoor looks stunning as she flaunts hair transformation post birth of second baby

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted hair transformation days after welcoming second baby and fans can’t stop gushing over her.

Kareena visited salon for a hair cut and hair color first time after the birth of her second child on Wednesday.

The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram and shared her new look after she got the hair makeover.

Kareena looked gorgeous in balayage colour and revealed that she loved this transformation.

Bebo captioned the stunning photo “Ok I’m ready for more burp cloths and diapers” followed by heart emojis.

She also shared a boomerang video in her Instagram story with her new look.

