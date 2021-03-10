Piers Morgan promises to 're-emerge' after quitting role over Meghan Markle comments

English media personality Piers Morgan promised to "re-emerge" after he resigned as presenter of Good Morning Britain over his comments about Meghan Markle.

Speaking outside his home he said that he is "always in talks with people" about other jobs.

"I think it's fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they've cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge," he said.

“I'm just going to take it easy and see how we go. I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that's entirely their right.

"I don't believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she's done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible.

"If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it."

As per reports, Ofcom has received 41,000 complaints and launched an investigation into GMB about comments made by Piers over The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with the US TV host.

Piers reportedly spent Monday's GMB going on an angry tirade over the couple's chat with Oprah, calling the interview a 'two hour trashathon' and said he was sickened by it.

He went on to say: "They basically make out our Royal family are a bunch of white supremacists by this race bombshell. They didn’t name any which one it was, they just throw it out there so it could be anybody. Well, you better say it fast."

Piers, who is also a former friend of Meghan, reportedly threw doubt over the Duchess's account of her mental health battle and said: "I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said. I wouldn’t believe it if she reads me a weather report."

Piers views also sparked reaction from mental health charity Mind who said: "We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts today.

ITV, in its announcement, said : "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."