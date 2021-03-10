Meghan Markle lodged a complaint against Piers Morgan right before he quit 'GMB'

Meghan Markle had formally complained against British TV host Piers Morgan following his scathing attack on her on Tuesday.



The Guardian reported that the Duchess of Sussex had formally lodged a complaint against the controversial British television personality with ITV.

It was further revealed that a formal complaint was filed on behalf of the former actor after Morgan commented on her interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying: “I don’t believe a word she says.”

The news comes only hours after Morgan announced his resignation from ITV morning show, Good Morning Britain and walked out on live television.

The network announced the anchor’s resignation and said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."