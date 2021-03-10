Nick Jonas on what separates Priyanka Chopra from all his ex-girlfriends

Pop star Nick Jonas is gushing over his wife Priyanka Chopra and the 'magical connection' they share that makes her special than anyone he has ever been with previously.



During his chat on SiriusXM, the former Disney star spoke about the Bollywood star after he was asked, "What separated (Priyanka) from any woman that you've been with before, because you've dated some of the most beautiful women on the planet.”

Jonas responded saying: "It's just that magical connection you've got with somebody when it's right. We're very lucky. We knew each other well before we started dating properly, and I think that foundation as friends always helps in relationships that have evolved in an organic way.”

“It's been a wild first couple of years of marriage, and I'm very blessed to have a life partner that I can rely on, and vice versa hopefully,” he added.