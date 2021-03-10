close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 10, 2021

Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam set the internet on fire with killer dance moves in music video ‘Har Funn Maula’

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 10, 2021

Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam set the internet on fire with killer dance moves in music video ‘Har Funn Maula’

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam have set the internet on fire with their scintillating dance moves in music video Har Funn Maula that was released on Wednesday.

The Dangal actor took to Twitter and announced the release of the music video.

The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan and the music video is part of film Koi Jaane Na.

The film directed by Amin Hajee will be released in theatres on April 2, 2021.

Sharing his views on Twitter, Aamir Khan, who makes his special appearance in the music video, said the film is an ‘exciting’.

He also extended best wishes to Amin for Koi Jaane Na.

About the song, Aamir said he really enjoyed the shooting for this song.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz