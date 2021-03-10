Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam set the internet on fire with killer dance moves in music video ‘Har Funn Maula’

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam have set the internet on fire with their scintillating dance moves in music video Har Funn Maula that was released on Wednesday.



The Dangal actor took to Twitter and announced the release of the music video.

The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan and the music video is part of film Koi Jaane Na.

The film directed by Amin Hajee will be released in theatres on April 2, 2021.

Sharing his views on Twitter, Aamir Khan, who makes his special appearance in the music video, said the film is an ‘exciting’.

He also extended best wishes to Amin for Koi Jaane Na.

About the song, Aamir said he really enjoyed the shooting for this song.