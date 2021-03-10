close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 10, 2021

Riz Ahmed bags two spots in Bafta’s hugely-diverse list of nominees

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 10, 2021

Acclaimed actor Riz Ahmed bagged two nods in the hugely diverse list of nominations for the Bafta Awards of 2021.

Speaking about his nomination in the leading actor and outstanding British film categories for his films Sound of Metal and Mogul Mowgli, the actor said both stories are “close to my heart.”

Speaking to Bafta, the Golden Globe-nominated actor said: “We made them against the odds with a lot of love, and to see that love coming back is an incredible feeling.”

“Stories, especially these ones, remind us that even when we feel most alone, we’re in it together – and there’s something that connects us beyond our different or changing circumstances,” he said.

“It’s a message I hope we can hold onto right now,” he added. 

