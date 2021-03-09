'Mysterious disease' kills over 100 peacocks in Tharparkar

Over 100 peacocks have died, while dozens of others have fallen sick after contracting a "mysterious disease" in Tharparkar, Geo News reported Tuesday.



Within a week, more than 100 peacocks have died in over 10 villages of Mithi, Islamkot, and Diplo tehsils in Tharparkar, sources said, adding that over two dozen peacocks are currently suffering from the disease.

The peacocks have a disease called 'Rani Khait', said an official from the poultry department.

"Peacocks are wild birds that do not have proper vaccination," said one resident.

They are given multivitamins and antibiotics as a precautionary measure, he said.

According to the Wildlife Department, they could not figure out what was making the birds sick despite the passage of several days.

They said the peacocks have swollen necks, while the Wildlife department suspects that most of them have died due to malnutrition.