Tue Mar 09, 2021
March 9, 2021

Ayeza Khan pays rich tribute to mothers on International Women's Day; 'Behind every successful Woman is her MOM'

Tue, Mar 09, 2021
Ayeza Khan pays rich tribute to mothers on International Women’s Day; ‘Behind every successful Woman is her MOM’

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan paid rich tribute to all the mothers as she acknowledged their role in the success of their daughters on International Women’s Day.

The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram to greet her fans, saying “Happy Women’s Day.”

In her inspiring message, Ayeza Khan said “Behind every successful Woman is Her MOM”.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Meanwhile, Ayeza took to photo-video sharing platform to treat her millions of fans with a loved-up dazzling snap with husband Danish Taimoor.

Fans showered love and flooded the comment section with heart emojis shortly after Ayeza posted the PDA-filled picture.


