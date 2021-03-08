Bethenny Frankel is team Meghan Markle after watching tell-all with Oprah Winfrey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bethenny Frankel has had a change of heart and is team Meghan Markle now after watching her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey last night.
The reality TV star posted an apology note for Harry and Meghan and sympathised with their pain.
"I watched M & H sit down," the Real Housewives of New York City alum wrote.
"Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I'm a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview,during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I'm sorry if it hurt or offended you," she added.
The drama ensued when Frankel lashed out at Meghan ahead of her explosive tell-all.
"Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. Thinking face #MARRY," she had said.