Iqra Aziz pays rich tribute to late Neelo Begum on Women’s Day

Iqra Aziz paid rich tribute to Neelo Begum, who passed away on January 30, 2021, and dedicated the International Women’s Day to her.



Sharing a monochrome throwback photo of film star Shaan Shahid’s mother, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actress said “Recently, we lost one of the strongest women the world has seen. A very fine Actor, successful individual, an amazing wife and a wonderful mother.”

She further said “Not only @official.shaanshahid but the whole country feels proud of her achievements. Thankyou Neelo ji for inspiring us all, may you rest in peace.”



“I dedicate this International Women’s day to Neelo Begum and All the strong Women working at home and out‼”, Iqra Aziz said followed by heart emoji.

Born in 1940, Neelo was an acclaimed actress who rose to fame for her work in film Aaye Mausam Rangeelay Suhanay.