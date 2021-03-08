Mahira Khan showers love on Momal Sheikh as she dances her heart out on ‘Noori’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mahira Khan showered love on her ‘filmi Shezadi’ Momal Sheikh after the latter shared a video recreating her dance moves on Superstar’s song Noori.
Momal turned to Instagram and shared a video clip in her story where she can be seen dancing her heart out on the lyrics of Noori.
The Silsilay actress captioned the video song as “I tried @mahirakhan” with a winking face emoji.
Mahira shared the same video and gushed over Momal, saying “Youuuuu killed it!!! Meri filmi Shezadi” followed by numerous heart-eyed emojis.
Momal again commented saying "Love you @mahirakhan."
"There’s nothing more empowering than women supporting each other..happy women’s day.”
The video has won the hearts of the fans on social media.