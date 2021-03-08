Mahira Khan showers love on Momal Sheikh as she dances her heart out on ‘Noori’

Mahira Khan showered love on her ‘filmi Shezadi’ Momal Sheikh after the latter shared a video recreating her dance moves on Superstar’s song Noori.



Momal turned to Instagram and shared a video clip in her story where she can be seen dancing her heart out on the lyrics of Noori.

The Silsilay actress captioned the video song as “I tried @mahirakhan” with a winking face emoji.

Mahira shared the same video and gushed over Momal, saying “Youuuuu killed it!!! Meri filmi Shezadi” followed by numerous heart-eyed emojis.

Momal again commented saying "Love you @mahirakhan."

"There’s nothing more empowering than women supporting each other..happy women’s day.”

The video has won the hearts of the fans on social media.