Mon Mar 08, 2021
March 8, 2021

Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview dress symbolism shocks Buckingham Palace

Mon, Mar 08, 2021
Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview dress symbolism shocks Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle’s dress choice for the recent Oprah interview has quite the commotion online and fans are shocked to see the message its delivering to the monarchy.

Town & Country magazine was the first to point out the significance of motif cascading on the dress and explained how the flower embodies the essence of spiritual enlightenment and rebirth.

The publication claims, “With its roots latched in mud, it submerges every night into river water and miraculously re-blooms the next morning, sparklingly clean. In many cultures, this process associates the flower with rebirth and spiritual enlightenment.”

“With such refusal to accept defeat, it's almost impossible not to associate this flower with unwavering faith. Although cultures have largely dubbed the lotus as a spiritual figurehead, it is most emblematic of the faith within ourselves.”

