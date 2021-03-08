Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika’s latest photo wins the internet

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s latest adorable photo with newborn daughter Vamika Kohli has left the fans gushing after Virat Kohli shared it on International Women’s Day.



Sharing the adorable picture, Virat Kohli also disclosed that Anusha is the most ‘compassionate’ and ‘strong’ woman of his life.

He wrote, “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men.”

“Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother” he said followed by heart emoji.



“And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world,” he further said.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first baby on January 11, 2021.