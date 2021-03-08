Shocking reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 90-minute interview with Oprah

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Sunday sat down for their first major TV interview since the stepped back from royal duties a year ago.



Throughout the 90-minute special, Meghan and Harry shared shocking details about why they decided to leave the Royal family, and just how painful that process has been for them.

Even before the interview started, social media users were beyond hype for the experience. Following is a selection of reactions on Twitter:

BERNICE KING, YOUNGEST CHILD OF THE LATE U.S. CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

“Royalty is not a shield from the devastation and despair of racism.”

DAN WOOTTON, FORMER CORRESPONDENT OF BRITAIN’S SUN NEWSPAPER

“Make no mistake, Meghan has just declared war on the Royal Family, telling Oprah: “They were willing to lie to protect other members of the family.”

SAEED JONES, U.S. AUTHOR

“WHEW, they almost killed this woman. I’m so glad Meghan and Harry got that baby and got the hell out of there.”

ANA NAVARRO-CARDENAS, GUEST CO-HOST OF TH TALK SHOW ‘THE VIEW’

“OOF. There hasn’t been this much English tea spilled in America, since the Boston Tea Party.”

ABBY D. PHILIP. CNN POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT

“This is heartbreaking.”

NINA PARKER, E! NEWS CORRESPONDENT

“You know why Black women believe Meghan? Because we know exactly what micro aggressions look like. And how they slowly drive you insane.”

BRITTANY PACKNETT CUNNINGHAM, U.S. BLACK ACTIVIST AND PODCAST HOST

“The difference in treatment between Meghan and Kate is one of the clearest examples of the misogynoir at play & is a reminder that if they can do that to a Duchess, it’s happening to Black women *everyday*.”

