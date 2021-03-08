close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 8, 2021

Katie Price's daughter Princess Tiaamii banned from TikTok for 'multiple violations'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 08, 2021

Katie Price's 13-year-old daughter Princess Tiaamii has revealed she has been banned from a video-sharing social networking service, claiming she 'did nothing wrong'.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Princess  revealed how she was booted off TikTok again but insisted she has done 'nothing wrong'.

She posted a screenshot of a message she received when she tried to access the video sharing app, which  reads: 'Your account was permanently banned due to multiple violations of our community guidelines.'

The social networking site requires its users to be at least 13 years of age and all users under the age of 18 must have approval from a parent or guardian.

Alongside the screenshot, Princess wrote: 'My TikTok again!! I'm doing nothing wrong. Is this happening to anyone else?'

She penned: 'I didn't do anything wrong, all I did is post normal videos, like I do, and it's already been banned once before.'

'So if you guys have been following my TikTok you will probably see it's gone but hopefully I'll get it back.'

Katie Price's sweet baby Princess has been banned from TikTok twice before, most recently in December, and insisted at the time she did not break any rules.

Latest News

More From Entertainment