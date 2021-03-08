Katie Price's daughter Princess Tiaamii banned from TikTok for 'multiple violations'

Katie Price's 13-year-old daughter Princess Tiaamii has revealed she has been banned from a video-sharing social networking service, claiming she 'did nothing wrong'.



Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Princess revealed how she was booted off TikTok again but insisted she has done 'nothing wrong'.



She posted a screenshot of a message she received when she tried to access the video sharing app, which reads: 'Your account was permanently banned due to multiple violations of our community guidelines.'

The social networking site requires its users to be at least 13 years of age and all users under the age of 18 must have approval from a parent or guardian.

Alongside the screenshot, Princess wrote: 'My TikTok again!! I'm doing nothing wrong. Is this happening to anyone else?'

She penned: 'I didn't do anything wrong, all I did is post normal videos, like I do, and it's already been banned once before.'



'So if you guys have been following my TikTok you will probably see it's gone but hopefully I'll get it back.'

Katie Price's sweet baby Princess has been banned from TikTok twice before, most recently in December, and insisted at the time she did not break any rules.

