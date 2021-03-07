close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 7, 2021

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star hits 4 million followers on Instagram

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 07, 2021

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan  has crossed four million followers on Instagram.

He rose to global fame for his iconic role in popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The TV series, which is now being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing, tells the story of Ertugrul, the father of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Engin recently visited Pakistan where he was given a warm welcome. He is admired by millions of people for his portrayal of the Muslim warrior.

The actor often shares his pictures and videos on the Facebook-owned platform. 



Latest News

More From Entertainment