Natalie Portman's pictures from the sets of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' leave fans excited

Multiple pictures of Hollywood star Natalie Portman from the sets of her new movie left her fans excited on social media.

Natalie reprises the role of Jane Foster in "Thor: Love and Thunder" years after she appeared on her first Marvel superhero movie.

New pictures from the sets of the film has left fans talking about Natalie's extraordinary transformation for the upcoming movie.

The photos were shared by a fan account Natalie Portman Updates which shows the actress looking absolutely ripped and very powerful.

The actress had earlier revealed that she had begun to train and develop muscles for the movie in which she appears opposite Chris Hemsworth who plays .Thor.'