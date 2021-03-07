Hilarious video of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahid Afridi set to shaadi song goes viral

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi's daughter and left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will be engaged, it has emerged.



Both families have confirmed the news, saying however, that the engagement will likely be formalised shortly before the wedding in two years' time.

When they heard about the news, as expected, Pakistanis were overjoyed. Fans took to social media to celebrate and congratulate the two cricketers on the development.



However, one person took to Twitter to share a hilarious meme.



A video of Shaheen Shah Afridi bowling out Shahid Afridi from a previous PSL edition had gone viral a few years ago because after uprooting the former Pakistan captain's middle stump, Shaheen stops short of celebrating — out of respect.

One person put up an old Bollywood song, "Suno Sasur Ji Ub Zid Chor Do" as background music for the video, giving it a hilarious spin.



Shaheen Shah Afridi's father Ayaz Khan told the media that both families have longstanding relations and that Shahid Afridi's family has agreed to the proposal. He had said that a ceremony to formalise the engagement will be held "soon".

A representative of Shahid Afridi's family, meanwhile, told Geo News that the proposal had been in discussion for the past two years.

Shahid Afridi's family had said that since Shaheen is playing cricket and Shahid Afridi's daughter is still studying, the engagement has not yet been formally announced.

They said that the engagement could be formalised shortly before the wedding in two years' time.

The family has requested that the matter not be speculated on. Shahid Afridi will make a proper announcement when the time is right, they said.