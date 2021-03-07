British YouTuber Zoe Sugg shares adorable pregnancy reveal with partner Alfie Dayes

British beauty guru and influencer Zoe Sugg left fans speechless with her surprise pregnancy announcement this week.



The announcement came via a collection of videos that featured both Zoe and Alfie snuggling together with belly shots, and an ultrasound.

Even her long-term boyfriend Aflie shared a sweet video to mark the occasion. His video showcased an ultrasound collage of the baby’s first ever in-utero photoshoot.



Check it out below:



