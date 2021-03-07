close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 7, 2021

British YouTuber Zoe Sugg shares adorable pregnancy reveal with partner Alfie Dayes

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 07, 2021
British YouTuber Zoe Sugg shares adorable pregnancy reveal with partner Alfie Dayes

British beauty guru and influencer Zoe Sugg left fans speechless with her surprise pregnancy announcement this week.

The announcement came via a collection of videos that featured both Zoe and Alfie snuggling together with belly shots, and an ultrasound.

Even her long-term boyfriend Aflie shared a sweet video to mark the occasion. His video showcased an ultrasound collage of the baby’s first ever in-utero photoshoot.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment