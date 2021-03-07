Mahira Khan drops jaws with her stunning sun-kissed snap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan dropped jaws with her latest sun-kissed photo and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.
The Raees actress turned to photo-video sharing platform and shared her stunning picture and captioned it, “Mr. Sun is my favorite filter” followed by sunflower emoticon.
Mahira Khan looked gorgeous in the no-makeup photo.
The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments to laud Mahira’s beauty.