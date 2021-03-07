close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 7, 2021

Mahira Khan drops jaws with her stunning sun-kissed snap

Mahira Khan drops jaws with her stunning sun-kissed snap

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan dropped jaws with her latest sun-kissed photo and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.

The Raees actress turned to photo-video sharing platform and shared her stunning picture and captioned it, “Mr. Sun is my favorite filter” followed by sunflower emoticon.

Mahira Khan looked gorgeous in the no-makeup photo.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments to laud Mahira’s beauty.

