Sara Ali Khan shares a sweet photo with dad Saif Ali Khan from brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday party

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan delighted her millions of fans with a sweet photo with father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who celebrated his 20th birthday on March 5.



The Simmba actress took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with her father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim from the birthday party, hosted by their dad and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sara posted the photos with sweet caption “Daddy’s Day Out #likefatherlikeson #carboncopy” followed by heart emoticons.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



Earlier, Sara Ali Khan shared a heartfelt Instagram post to wish Ibrahim on his birthday.

She shared sweet photos and videos with the brother and wrote, “Happy Birthday Iggy Potter I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you do countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes.”



