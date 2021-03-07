Aiman Khan showers love on ‘cutie’ Rehmat Ajmal, congratulates her on wedding

Aiman Khan on Sunday congratulated fellow showbiz star Rehmat Ajmal, who got married earlier this week.



The Khaali Haath star turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo of Rehmat with her husband from their wedding ceremony and congratulated the newlywed couple.

Aiman Khan wrote, “Congratulations @rehmatajmal” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Earlier, Aiman also gushed over Rehmat Ajmal after she posted her dazzling snaps from ‘mayoun’ ceremony.

Aiman dropped lovely comment, saying “Congratulations cutie” followed by heart-eyed emojis.



