Britney Spears and Sam Asghari thinking of starting a family

Sam Asghari also shared how he ended up meeting Britney Spears in 2016

American singer Britney Spears's boyfriend Sam Asghari wore his heart on his sleeve and shed light on his relationship with the pop icon and what the future holds for them.

Chatting with Forbes, the Iranian personal trainer, 27, revealed that he is ready to take things forward with his ladylove and think about starting a family.

“My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going,” he shared.

“I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad,” he continued.

He also shared how he ended up meeting the vocal powerhouse in 2016 during the filming of her music video, Slumber Party: “I wanted to do TV, I wanted to do film. y acting strategy was kind of to go away from music videos. I didn’t want to do more and be known as a music video actor, but a good friend of mine was working on a project and they referred me to the team that was picking out the leading role for ‘Slumber Party.'”

“My girlfriend now at the time, personally she picked my picture and she wanted me to be cast in the music video. My friend called me and said, ‘I need you to be on it. Trust me, you want to show up’.”

“I didn’t know who was shooting. It was a secret project. So I showed up because of my friend. I showed up and everything just kicked off from there,” he said.

The singer is already a parent to sons Sean, 15 and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband, Kevin Federline.