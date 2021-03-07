Arjun Kapoor gushes over 'beloved' birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor pledges an oath to sister Janvhi Kapoor on the event of her birthday and fans are gushing over their beloved bond.

The note in question not only showcased Arjun’s pride within Dhadak girl Jahnvi but also professed his unending love no matter “whichever path you seek.”

He wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday @janhvikapoor !!! I can’t promise much except like this picture you shall always have my support & hand wherever you go & whichever path you seek..”

The picture accompanying the post contained a throwback snap from their season 6 Koffee with Karan appearance.

