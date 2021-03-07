close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 7, 2021

Arjun Kapoor gushes over 'beloved' birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 07, 2021
Arjun Kapoor gushes over 'beloved' birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor pledges an oath to sister Janvhi Kapoor on the event of her birthday and fans are gushing over their beloved bond.

The note in question not only showcased Arjun’s pride within Dhadak girl Jahnvi but also professed his unending love no matter “whichever path you seek.”

He wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday @janhvikapoor !!! I can’t promise much except like this picture you shall always have my support & hand wherever you go & whichever path you seek..”

The picture accompanying the post contained a throwback snap from their season 6 Koffee with Karan appearance.

Check it out below:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz