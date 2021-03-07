Feroze Khan thanks fans as ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ beats ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’

Feroze Khan thanks fans for love as drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ beats ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’

Pakistan’s much-adored actor Feroze Khan has thanked his fans for their love after drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat became Pakistan's most-watched drama days after its release.



Feroze took to Instagram and shared his adorable snap from the latest episode of Khuda Aur Mohabbat and wrote, “thank you for the love, Feedi” followed by folded hands and heart emoticons.

Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat stars Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz in the pivotal roles.



The first episode of the famed serial has crossed 27 million views on YouTube, after it premiered on February 12, beating Mere Paas Tum Ho.

The drama is presented by 7th Sky Entertainment under ace producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi.