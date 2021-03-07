Shaheen Afridi to be engaged to Shahid Afridi's daughter

Shaheen Afridi bowls a delivery. Photo: AFP

Pakistan's left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi will be engaged to former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi's daughter.



Shaheen Afridi's father spoke to media to confirm the reports, stating that his family has had longstanding relations with the Shahid Afridi's family.



He confirmed that Shahid Afridi's family had accepted their proposal.



Reports suggest that the two families have reached an understanding, but a formal engagement will be announced in some time.



A representative of Shahid Afridi's family meanwhile told Geo News that the proposal had been in discussion for the past two years.

Shahid Afridi's family said that since Shaheen is playing cricket and Shahid Afridi's daughter is still studying, the engagement has not yet been formally announced.

They said that the engagement could be formalised shortly before the wedding in two years' time.

The family has requested that the matter not be speculated on. Shahid Afridi will make a proper announcement when the time is right, they said.