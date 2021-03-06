Nicolas Cage, 57, ties the knot with 26-year-old girlfriend

Nicolas Cage last month got married to 26-year-old woman last month, confirmed his rep.

The actor has tied the knot for the fifth time in a private wedding ceremony, said a report.

According to the report, the 57-year-old Face/Off actor got married to Erika Kookie, 26, in Las Vegas.

The report said the wedding ceremony that took place at a hotel was attended by family members and close friends of the couple.

Talking to People, Cage confirmed, "It’s true, and we are very happy."

His representative said, "the wedding was held on February 16 to honour the birthday of the groom’s late father."