close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 6, 2021

Nicolas Cage, 57, ties the knot with 26-year-old girlfriend

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 06, 2021

Nicolas Cage last month got married to  26-year-old woman  last month, confirmed his rep.

The actor has tied the knot for the fifth time in a private wedding ceremony, said  a report.

According to the report, the 57-year-old Face/Off actor got married to Erika Kookie, 26, in Las Vegas.

The report said the wedding ceremony that took place at a hotel was attended by family members and close friends of the couple.

Talking to People, Cage confirmed, "It’s true, and we are very happy."

His representative said, "the wedding was held on February 16 to honour the birthday of the groom’s late father."

Latest News

More From Entertainment