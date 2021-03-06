Kareena Kapoor Khan marks one year of her Instagram debut; ‘Shall continue to have fun’

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is an avid social media user, marked one year of her Instagram debut and vowed to continue to have fun.



The Good Newwz actress turned to photo-video sharing platform and shared a video based on her previous posts throughout the year.

Sharing a glimpse of her entire year on Instagram, Kareena said ‘I lasted 365 days on the gram. Thank you for all the love” followed by heart emoji.

The mother of two posted the video with caption “Shall continue to have fun…” followed by numerous heart emoticons.



Kareena Kapoor made her Instagram debut on March 6, 2020 with lovely photo of herself.

“The cat's out of the bag. #HelloInstagram,” she had captioned her first photo.



