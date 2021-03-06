Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini receives Covid-19 vaccine

Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini became the latest Indian celebrity on Saturday to get coronavirus vaccine and shared pictures on Twitter.



The 72-year-old star turned to Twitter and posted pictures of her receiving the vaccination.

She tweeted, “I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital.”

In one of the photos, Hema is seen sporting a black printed top paired with a matching face mask as she receives the vaccine shot from a medical worker in Mumbai.

Malini became the latest B-town celebrity to take covid-19 vaccine jab.

Before Hema, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Satish Shah had also received the vaccination shots.