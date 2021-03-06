Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya withdraws divorce notice

Aaliya had accused Nawazudding Siddiqui's brother of domestic violence

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has withdrawn her divorce notice and halted proceedings, a year after accusing his family of domestic abuse.



The actor's wife said she had a change of heart after seeing his caring and nurturing nature.

In 2020, Aaliya accused Nawaz's brother of domestic violence. She claimed that although Nawaz did not hit her, his brother Shamas Siddiqui did.

Aaliya was quoted as saying in a recent interview, “For the last 10 days, I have been battling the Covid-19 virus, which is the reason I have been living in isolation in my house in Mumbai. Nawaz, who is currently busy shooting in Lucknow, is taking care of our children Yaani Siddiqui and Shora Siddiqui.”

“Despite being extremely busy, Nawaz is taking good care of both our children including their education and other needs. Not only this, he often calls me and enquires about my health and needs. I am very impressed with this side of Nawaz and it touched my heart. Earlier, he was never able to pay attention to his children. But now, I am really surprised to see him like this," she added.

Aaliya further said that they both are trying to resolve their issues. “Both me and Nawaz will try together to remove all the problems between us. Going forward, we will sort all the problems and misconceptions. We have been talking about this.”