Amanda Gorman details experience of being racially profiled by a security guard

Famed poet and model Amanda Gorman detailed her experience of being racially profiled by a security guard on Friday.

Gorman, 22, who catapulted to fame with her moving performance of The Hill We Climb at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration, turned to Twitter with an incident that occurred on Friday while she was walking home.

"A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight. He demanded if I lived there because 'you look suspicious,’” she shared.

"I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology,” she continued.

"This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," she added.



"In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance. Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be,” she said.