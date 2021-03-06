Iqra Aziz wins hearts as she posts Emma Watson’s thought-provoking tweet

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has won the hearts of fans after she posted a thought-provoking tweet of Harry Potter actress Emma Watson.



Iqra turned to Instagram and shared Emma Watson’s adorable photo with her tweet which reads: “Wearing unbranded and cheap clothes does not mean you are poor, remember you have a family to feed, not a community to impress.”

On the work Iqra Aziz, who is an avid social media user, is currently starring in Geo Entertainment’s blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat.

All the episodes of drama serial, premiered on February 12, 2021, are trending on YouTube.

According to reports, Khuda Aur Mohabbat has become Pakistan's most-watched drama after beating Mere Paas Tum Ho.

The first episode of the famed serial has crossed 26 million views on YouTube, after it aired on February 12.