close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 6, 2021

Iqra Aziz wins hearts as she posts Emma Watson’s thought-provoking tweet

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 06, 2021
Iqra Aziz wins hearts as she posts Emma Watson’s thought-provoking tweet

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has won the hearts of fans after she posted a thought-provoking tweet of Harry Potter actress Emma Watson.

Iqra turned to Instagram and shared Emma Watson’s adorable photo with her tweet which reads: “Wearing unbranded and cheap clothes does not mean you are poor, remember you have a family to feed, not a community to impress.”

On the work Iqra Aziz, who is an avid social media user, is currently starring in Geo Entertainment’s blockbuster drama serial  Khuda Aur Mohabbat.

All the episodes of drama serial, premiered on February 12, 2021, are trending on YouTube.

According to reports, Khuda Aur Mohabbat has become Pakistan's most-watched drama after beating Mere Paas Tum Ho.

The first episode of the famed serial has crossed 26 million views on YouTube, after it aired on February 12.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz