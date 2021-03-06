Associated Newspapers to admit defeat to Meghan Markle with front-page notice

Following her victory in the legal battle against publishers of British tabloid, the Mail on Sunday, Meghan Markle's court win will be getting published by the paper in a front-page statement.



High Court Judge Mark Warby gave the verdict, nearly a month after he declared that the Mail on Sunday had infringed upon the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing the contents of a handwritten letter that she wrote to her estranged father Thomas Markle back in August 2018.

Warby ruled that Associated Newspapers, publishers of the tabloid, are to print a statement on its front-page about their loss and admitted to their mistake.

He issued a statement saying that the font size of the front-page admission should be no less than the size of the original article they published in February 2019, ‘Meghan’s Shattering Letter to Her Father.’

“Associated Newspapers infringed her (Markle’s) copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and in Mail Online,” he said.