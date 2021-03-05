close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 5, 2021

Take a look at Saba Qamar's obsession with this snack

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 05, 2021

While Pakistani actress Saba Qamar is certain to keep herself fit for television, even she has a snack that she loves to munch on.

However, according to a recent video on Instagram, the star likes to indulge in some good food every now and then.

In the video the diva can be seen enjoying some fries.

In fact her love for the deep-fired snack is so great that her motto is "fries before guys".

Take a look:



