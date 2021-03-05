Take a look at Saba Qamar's obsession with this snack

While Pakistani actress Saba Qamar is certain to keep herself fit for television, even she has a snack that she loves to munch on.

However, according to a recent video on Instagram, the star likes to indulge in some good food every now and then.

In the video the diva can be seen enjoying some fries.

In fact her love for the deep-fired snack is so great that her motto is "fries before guys".

Take a look:







