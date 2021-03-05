Queen Elizabeth, Prince William fear Meghan's tell-all might tarnish their image

Harry and Meghan have been involved in a feud with the royal family after announcing their decision to quit

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William are angry ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.



The British royal family think the bombshell chat might not paint them in a good light.

“They feel that by sharing [Harry and Meghan’s] side of the story, the entire royal family will be painted in an unfair way,” an insider told Us Weekly.



Harry and Meghan have been involved in a feud with the royal family after announcing their decision to quit The Firm in 2020.

The following year, they were stripped of all their titles and patronages, after they confirmed to the royal family they will not be returning.

A statement released by the Buckingham Palace read, “While we are all saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much-loved members of the family."