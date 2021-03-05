Gauahar Khan ‘heartbroken’ after her father Zafar Ahmed Khan passes away

Indian star Gauahar Khan was ‘heartbroken’ after she confirmed that her father Zafar Ahmed Khan has died in a Mumbai hospital on Friday.



Gauahar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss season 7 took to Instagram and confirmed the demise of her father in an emotional post.

Sharing a throwback photo of her dad, heartbroken Gauahar Khan wrote, “My Hero . No man like u , Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah.”

“His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much. I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar.”



She also asked her fans and followers to keep her father in their prayers. “Keep him in your prayers please. innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon.”

According to media reports, Gauahar's father was admitted in a Mumbai hospital and was undergoing treatment since the past few days.