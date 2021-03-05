Junaid Khan dishes on the issues with enforcing societal norms

Pakistani singer Junaid Khan sheds light on his thoughts regarding the enforcement of societal norms regarding breakups, social double standard and infidelity.



He shed light on it all during an interview with Urdu News and was quoted saying, "I think it's very common for women to forgive men after infidelity. However, if we reverse the roles, women will never be forgiven by society for cheating on their husbands and leaving them for someone else. Such double standards should be condemned."

"Someone who has been betrayed is very vulnerable. I think unless a person goes through something painful, he doesn't really grow emotionally. One should take the problems in life head-on."