Yumna Zaidi voices out against censorship of social evils: ‘They’ll appear in news!’

Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi has come forward to voice her frustrations against PEMRA for their notice against Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi.



Zaidi got candid over it all during her interview with BBC Urdu and admitted, “The issues raised in Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi should be talked about. I don’t understand how PEMRA can issue a notice against the show’s content.”



Zaidi also explained that whenever she chooses any scenes, she agrees to are with the intention of giving back to the society. “But if such carefully curated content can receive a notice by PEMRA, I am forced to wonder what would even be allowed.”

“These are problems that occur regularly in our government schools, colleges, small neighbourhoods and villages. When we don’t raise awareness about these social evils and tackle them in our dramas, we will hear about them in the news. And those stories will be real.”

“When we have raised an issue, at least let us complete our story. How can anyone decide the content is obscene when we haven’t even shown anything yet? How can we only make dramas based on saans bahu stories?”

Rejecting PEMRA’s decision she also claimed, “When we give space to romance and so many other genres on our screens, why can’t we give space to such stories? and I am saying this in a very kind manner right now. She acknowledged that while her previous projects have received similar notices, this one hit different.”